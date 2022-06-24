Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Sell at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.