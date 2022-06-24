Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.46. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,584 shares traded.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. The firm had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

