CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.92

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $19.16. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 76,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market cap of $733.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.88.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

