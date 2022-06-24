CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.92

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $19.16. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 76,393 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market cap of $733.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 259.26%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.