Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $185.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.