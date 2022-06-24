Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

CMI stock opened at $185.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

