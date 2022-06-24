Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

