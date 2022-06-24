CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

CBAY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

