DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

AZEK stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

