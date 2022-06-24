Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $115.60 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.