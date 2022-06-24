DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $77.93 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

