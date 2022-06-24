DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,594.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

