Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $29.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 51,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.