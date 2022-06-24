dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

