Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Lowered to $10.50

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

