Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

