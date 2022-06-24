Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

DVN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

