Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.01. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.
In other news, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,123,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
