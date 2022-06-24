Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,746.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,169 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $486,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $487,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,742 shares of company stock worth $6,797,463 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSMT opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

