Diversified Trust Co Makes New $440,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 292,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.