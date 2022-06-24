Diversified Trust Co Sells 72 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.