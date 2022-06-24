DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,115 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

