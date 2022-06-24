DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,115 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.