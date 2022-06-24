DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,625,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.40 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

