DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

