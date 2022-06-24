DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,993 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

