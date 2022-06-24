DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN opened at $174.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

