Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $155.51 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.