Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.86

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and traded as high as $56.92. Dollarama shares last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

DLMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

