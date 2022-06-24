DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Geoffrey Drabble Acquires 17,445 Shares

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($61,326.74).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 282.30 ($3.46) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMDS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

