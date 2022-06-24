DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE:DD opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

