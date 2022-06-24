Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 33,284 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 180.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.