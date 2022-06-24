Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $104.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

