Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $628.19 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.59 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.