Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 128 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $36,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $698.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $829.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,022.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

