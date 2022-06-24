Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $41.18 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

