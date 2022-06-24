Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

