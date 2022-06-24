Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 367 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

