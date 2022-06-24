Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.