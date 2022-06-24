Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $45,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

