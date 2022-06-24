Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 18,047 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

