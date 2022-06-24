Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.