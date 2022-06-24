Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

