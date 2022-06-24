Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 332.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.