Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Absolute Software worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 1,978,563 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after buying an additional 1,243,450 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABST shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -56.82%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

