Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 62,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

