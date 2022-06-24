Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

