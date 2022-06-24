Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after acquiring an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 614,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

