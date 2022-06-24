Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $777,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,261,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP opened at $79.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $97.90.

