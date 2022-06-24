Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $960,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.