Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

