Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

